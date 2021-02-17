Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 133,288 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $145,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $147.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.