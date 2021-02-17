Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 147,016 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,016 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Monster Beverage worth $130,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

