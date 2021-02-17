Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,996 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $135,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

