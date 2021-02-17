Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 246,992 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Baxter International worth $140,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,103,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

