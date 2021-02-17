Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 298,043 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bank of Montreal worth $145,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after buying an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,885,000 after buying an additional 1,010,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,543,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

