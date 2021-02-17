Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,838 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Palo Alto Networks worth $122,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

Shares of PANW opened at $393.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $399.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.