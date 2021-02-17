Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 344,840 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Corteva worth $122,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.