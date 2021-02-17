Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 441,704 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Exelon worth $147,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

