Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 457,173 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.99% of IPG Photonics worth $117,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.45.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.