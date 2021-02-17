Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,656 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $139,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $242.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of -505.03 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $1,793,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.72.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

