Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 524,956 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,739,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.00% of Cognex worth $139,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 111.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

