Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,275 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.74% of Darden Restaurants worth $114,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of DRI opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -134.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

