Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 72,987 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of KLA worth $134,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $337.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

