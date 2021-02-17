Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 852,899 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852,899 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ventas worth $143,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 224,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,370,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,447,000 after buying an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

