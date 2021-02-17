Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,327 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of W.W. Grainger worth $116,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.43 and a 200 day moving average of $378.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.