Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Up 0.8%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.84. Approximately 448,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 344,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.