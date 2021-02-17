Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) versus The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Review

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.40 $177.07 million $3.69 9.12 Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.82 $6.48 million N/A N/A

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.53%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit State Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18% Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Summit State Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

