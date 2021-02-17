Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 5.3%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $38.13. 644,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 989,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

