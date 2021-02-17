Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.13-1.17 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.79-5.95 EPS.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 443,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,534. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.