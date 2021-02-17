Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.79-5.95 for the period. Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.13-1.17 EPS.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. 443,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,534. Sun Communities has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

