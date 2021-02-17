SUN (SUN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.50 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00028065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $67.93 million and approximately $54.50 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,735,023 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

