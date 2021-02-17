Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Eight Capital

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.98.

SU stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,748,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,569. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The company has a market cap of C$36.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

