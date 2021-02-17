Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Eight Capital

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.98.

SU stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,748,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,569. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The company has a market cap of C$36.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

