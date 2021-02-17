Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading 9.8% Higher

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. 998,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,208,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

