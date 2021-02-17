Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Up 7.8%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.79. 2,637,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,002,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.77 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.