Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. Insiders have sold 7,583,807 shares of company stock valued at $296,840,916 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

