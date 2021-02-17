Suretly (SUR) Market Capitalization Hits $36,048.79

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,048.79 and approximately $1,070.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00842053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045119 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.09 or 0.04927603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.