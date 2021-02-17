Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.54. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 2,385,106 shares.

SGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

