SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $771.38 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $16.17 or 0.00031847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.70 or 0.00866107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.09 or 0.04887136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043478 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,902,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

