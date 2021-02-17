Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

LSCC traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 6,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,302. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

