Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,546,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Suzano by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 683,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Suzano by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,919 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

