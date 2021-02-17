SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $525.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $528.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

