SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Rebecca Cantieri Sells 9,262 Shares

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $259,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.