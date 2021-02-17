Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,639.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $458,782.06 and $1,639.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 64.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00316433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00081997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.45 or 0.00452185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00173192 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,493,735 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

