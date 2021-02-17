Swarm (SWM) Price Up 87.8% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Swarm has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $36,259.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00834281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00045535 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.52 or 0.04867833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

