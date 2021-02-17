SwiftCash (SWIFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $259,956.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 169,076,611 coins and its circulating supply is 168,356,180 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

