Swingby Hits One Day Volume of $17.34 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 156.7% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $51.57 million and $17.34 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00318483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00082105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00073956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00084506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00452029 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,715.03 or 0.85960675 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

