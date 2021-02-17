Swingby Price Up 114.8% Over Last 7 Days (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and $12.11 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 114.8% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00059999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00277520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00418222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00180663 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

