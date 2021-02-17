Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,968 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $92,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

