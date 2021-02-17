Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $107,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

