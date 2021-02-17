Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $102,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.33. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

