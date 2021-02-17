Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of D.R. Horton worth $89,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after buying an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

