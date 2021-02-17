Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.48% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $94,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Shares of LH opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.