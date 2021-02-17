Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Edison International worth $93,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after purchasing an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.