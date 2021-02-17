Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of EOG Resources worth $109,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 72,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

