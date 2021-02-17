Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Nutrien worth $109,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NTR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

