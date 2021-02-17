Swiss National Bank Has $102.54 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 305,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Suncor Energy worth $102,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

SU opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $30.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

