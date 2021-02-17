Swiss National Bank Has $103.23 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $103,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,190.83 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,080.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,808 shares of company stock worth $17,822,886. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

