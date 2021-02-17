Swiss National Bank Has $105.85 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Fastenal worth $105,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. CWM LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

