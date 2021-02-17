Swiss National Bank Has $107.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $107,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $647,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.