Swiss National Bank Has $109.45 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Corteva worth $109,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.